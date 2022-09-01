Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.98

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 8698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60.

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4319 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

