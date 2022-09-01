KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.72

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.72 and traded as low as C$10.65. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.68, with a volume of 6,831 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

KP Tissue Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$105.42 million and a PE ratio of 98.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.72.

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

KP Tissue Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 654.55%.

(Get Rating)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

