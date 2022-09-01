Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,526 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Korn Ferry worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $60.92 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $721.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

