Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Up 5.8% in August

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 973,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KEP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,212. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEP. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 249.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 64.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

