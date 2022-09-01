KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Down 10.2%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 18,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 983,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

KNBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 346.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,624 shares of company stock valued at $325,713. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

