Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.31%.
Kirkland’s Stock Performance
Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.81. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Kirkland’s Company Profile
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
