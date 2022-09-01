Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.81. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.