Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Update

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kirby Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KEX traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.10. 2,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. Kirby has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55.

Get Kirby alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.