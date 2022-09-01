Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $53,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 321,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,870,217. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

