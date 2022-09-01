Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 189.66%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.