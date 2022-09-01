Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.48 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.08. 50,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,541. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.23.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

