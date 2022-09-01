KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE KEY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.58. 243,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,721,039. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.