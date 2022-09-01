Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.49

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.49 and traded as high as $20.06. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 3,091 shares.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $53.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.72 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

About Kewaunee Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

