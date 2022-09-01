Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.49

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.49 and traded as high as $20.06. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 3,091 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $53.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.30.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.72 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.
