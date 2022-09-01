Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) shares were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $33.62. Approximately 8,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 192,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KROS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $850.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Keros Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 46,034 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 307,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

