Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Update

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 263,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kemper news, Director Jason N. Gorevic bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kemper alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kemper

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Kemper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 4.9% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 7.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Kemper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kemper Trading Down 1.3 %

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

KMPR stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.42. 1,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99. Kemper has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $70.65.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. Kemper’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kemper will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.55%.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

