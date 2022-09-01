Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Update

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 263,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kemper news, Director Jason N. Gorevic bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Kemper
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Kemper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 4.9% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 7.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Kemper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Kemper Trading Down 1.3 %
KMPR stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.42. 1,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99. Kemper has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $70.65.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. Kemper’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kemper will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kemper Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.55%.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
See Also
