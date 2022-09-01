KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Market Capitalization Tops $964,959.56

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. KCCPAD has a market capitalization of $964,959.56 and $16.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00439715 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00824498 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015858 BTC.
KCCPAD Profile
KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.
KCCPAD Coin Trading
