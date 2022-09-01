Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.63 million.

KAMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of KAMN opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. Kaman has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 30.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kaman by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Kaman by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

