Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Short Interest Down 14.1% in August

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,200 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 868,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Kaman Price Performance
Shares of KAMN opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.46 million, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.18. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.
Kaman Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Kaman
In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kaman
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kaman by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kaman
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaman (KAMN)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.