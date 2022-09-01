K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.56

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$29.56 and last traded at C$30.12, with a volume of 5015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.00.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.60. The stock has a market cap of C$326.81 million and a P/E ratio of 67.89.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at K-Bro Linen

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total value of C$26,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at C$89,609.60.

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.