JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106.50 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.29). Approximately 139,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 621,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.29).
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £231.48 million and a P/E ratio of 975.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.15.
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.
Insider Activity
