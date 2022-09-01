Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,214.00

Joint Ventures (JOINT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $1,399.93 and approximately $6,214.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

