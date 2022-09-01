Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $54.14 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,369,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after buying an additional 2,678,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

