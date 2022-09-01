John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Price Up 2%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 22,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 7,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 306 ($3.70) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded John Wood Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

