John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HTD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,488. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after buying an additional 95,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

