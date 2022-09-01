Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,230,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 35,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Joby Aviation Stock Performance
Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,928. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.59. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Joby Aviation
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JOBY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
Featured Articles
