Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,230,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 35,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,928. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.59. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,549,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,656,124.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $99,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,549,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,656,124.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JOBY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

