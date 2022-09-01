Jobchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $1,048.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jobchain has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,869.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00133796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00033432 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086573 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

JOB is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.