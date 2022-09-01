JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Update

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.03.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.10. 11,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,407. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JinkoSolar announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Stories

