Jeremy Whitaker Sells 3,364 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CFO Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $21,899.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,015.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Whitaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $20,823.16.

Lantronix stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 255,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,392. The firm has a market cap of $210.88 million, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 564,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

