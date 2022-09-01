Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JEF traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.34. 5,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

