Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.25 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

