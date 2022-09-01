Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JAGGF opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. Jaguar Mining has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.0311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Jaguar Mining’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 4.92%. Jaguar Mining’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.