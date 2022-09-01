Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Position Decreased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance
ITUB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,523,402. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.09.
Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
