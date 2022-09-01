Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Itaú Corpbanca Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

