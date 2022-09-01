Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Itaú Corpbanca Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.