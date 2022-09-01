Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 621,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Isoray Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ISR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,906. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $51.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Isoray alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Isoray by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Isoray by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Isoray by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Isoray by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,914,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.