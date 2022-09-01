iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $393.82. 398,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,856,863. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

