iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.26 on Thursday, reaching $392.92. 465,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,856,863. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.22.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

