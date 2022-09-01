iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 114,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IJH stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.62. 90,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,861. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.61 and a 200-day moving average of $250.28.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

