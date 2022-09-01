iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $18,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IJH traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.76. The company had a trading volume of 86,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,861. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.28.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

