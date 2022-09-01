iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,038,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 486.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.11. 1,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,105. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.16 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

