iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after acquiring an additional 278,715 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 314,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,029,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.51. 1,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,105. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.98.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

