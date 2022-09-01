iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,867,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,269,000 after buying an additional 150,003 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,784,000 after buying an additional 27,454 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after buying an additional 206,150 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,528,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,619. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

