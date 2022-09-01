iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.33

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 311738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

