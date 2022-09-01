iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $141,569,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,184,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,751,078. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.