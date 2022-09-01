iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Quent Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 352,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,344 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,569,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,184,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.81. 1,782,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,751,078. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

