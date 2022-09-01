iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after buying an additional 1,889,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,925 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

EFA stock opened at $61.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

