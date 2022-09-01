iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 24,348 shares.The stock last traded at $109.15 and had previously closed at $109.42.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

