iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 156,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,737,404 shares.The stock last traded at $117.33 and had previously closed at $117.89.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average of $120.71.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
