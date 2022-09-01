iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 156,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,737,404 shares.The stock last traded at $117.33 and had previously closed at $117.89.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average of $120.71.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $9,896,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 213.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 66,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

