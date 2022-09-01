IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.06.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,624. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

