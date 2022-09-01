iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

iQIYI Stock Performance

IQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.63. 151,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,176,287. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.72. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iQIYI by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

