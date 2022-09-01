iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Posts Earnings Results

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

iQIYI Stock Performance

IQ stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.72. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in iQIYI by 168.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 117,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 79.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 18.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iQIYI Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

