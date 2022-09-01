iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

iQIYI Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of IQ opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,612,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 230,067 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 118,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iQIYI Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQ. Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.