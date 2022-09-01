iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.
iQIYI Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of IQ opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,612,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 230,067 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 118,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
